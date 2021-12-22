COVID-19 in South Dakota: 466 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,450; Active cases at 7,102

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 466 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 175,249, up from Tuesday (174,783).

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 7,102, up from Tuesday (7,093).

There was one new death reported, bringing the total to 2,450. The new death was a man in the 70-79 age group.

Current hospitalizations remained at 239, while total hospitalizations are at 8,950, up from Tuesday (8,929).

Total recovered cases are now at 165,697, up from Tuesday (165,241).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,793,478 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 4,877 from 1,788,601 total tests Tuesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.1% for Dec. 14– 20.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,223 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Wednesday, 67% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.3% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 24.85% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 604,493 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 432,837 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,378 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,750 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 240,323 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 88,525 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 70,496 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,028 have received a Janssen booster.