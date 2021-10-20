COVID-19 in South Dakota: 466 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,205; Active cases at 5,723

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 466 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 151,554, up from Tuesday (151,088).

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 5,723, up from Tuesday (5,679).

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,205, up from Tuesday (2,203). The new deaths include one man and one woman. New deaths were reported in the following age ranges: 1 in the 60-69, 1 in the 70-79 and 1 in the 80+.

Current hospitalizations are at 200, up from Tuesday (195). Total hospitalizations are at 7,729, up from Tuesday (7,709).

Total recovered cases are now at 143,626, up from Tuesday (143,206). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 12.9% for October 12 – 18.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,572,533 totals tests reported as of Wednesday, up 8,489 from 1,564,044 total tests reported Tuesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 57 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 629 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Thursday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Wednesday, 66.21% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.21% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 494,344 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 338,129 of the Moderna vaccine and 29,884 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 159,059 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 157 over Monday. There have been 187,387 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, which is down 1,188 compared to Monday.

As for booster doses, 33,135 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 2,999 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.