COVID-19 in South Dakota: 464 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 248; Active cases at 4,112

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has surpassed 4,000 active coronavirus cases as 11 new COVID-19 deaths were announced on Saturday by the state department of health.

On Saturday, 464 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 23,986, up from Friday (23,522). Recovered cases increased to 19,626, up 328 from Friday (19,298).

Active cases increased to 4,112 from Friday (3,987). The death toll increased to 248.

The death toll is now at 248. The new deaths were 8 men and 3 women listed in the 60-69 (3), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5) age ranges. The new deaths were reported in Union County (1), Turner County (1), Oglala Lakota County (1), Minnehaha County (2), Lincoln County (1), Jerauld County (2), Hand County (1), Gregory County (1), Ziebach County (1).

Current hospitalizations is at 215, down from Friday (220). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 1,615, up from Friday (1,588).

Persons tested negative is now at 174,033, up from Friday (172,739).

There were 1,758 new persons tested reported on Saturday.

