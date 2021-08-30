COVID-19 in South Dakota: 463 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,067; Active cases at 4,326

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 450 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 463 new total cases reported on Monday. The state’s total case count is now at 131,239, up from Friday (130,776).

Active cases are now at 4,326, up from Friday (3,992).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,067 up from Friday (2,062). The new deaths include four women and one man in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1), 60-69 (2), 50-59 (2) and 30-39 (1). Two deaths were reported in Butte County, one in Meade, one in Minnehaha and one in Pennington.

Current hospitalizations are at 168, which is the same as Friday (168). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,774, up from Friday (6,760).

Total recovered cases are now at 124,846, up from Friday (124,722). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 17.2% for Aug. 20 through Aug. 26.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There’s been 1,357,846, total tests reported as of Monday, up 4,017 from Friday (1,353,829).

Fifty-seven of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota is at 80.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Monday, 61.75% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 56.18% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 412,877 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 309,909 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,470 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 149,267 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 196,310 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

There were 635 new persons who completed the Pfizer series as of Monday, while 129 persons completed the Moderna series.