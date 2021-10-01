COVID-19 in South Dakota: 456 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,145; Active cases at 7,325

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 456 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 145,474, up from Thursday (145,018).

Active cases are now at 7,325, down from Thursday (7,388).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,145. The three deaths are two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2) and 80+ (1). New deaths were reported in Codington, Corson and Pennington Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 213, down from Thursday (214). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,444, up from Thursday (7,411).

Total recovered cases are now at 136,004, up from Thursday (135,488). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.9% for Sept. 23 through Sept. 29.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,503,163 total tests reported as of Friday, up 2,152 from 1,501,011 total tests reported Thursday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 59 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were more than 150 confirmed cases of the Delta variant added on Friday. The total is now at 491 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Friday, 64.27% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.69% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 439,079 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 317,471 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,140 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 152,997 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 101 over the previous report. There’s been 209,392 persons have received doses of Pfizer, up 354 people.