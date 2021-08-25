COVID-19 in South Dakota: 455 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,059; Active cases at 3,416

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new deaths and more than 450 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There was 455 new total cases reported on Wednesday. The state’s total case count is now 129,866, up from Tuesday (129,411).

Active cases are now at 3,416, up from Tuesday (3,114).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,059. The two new deaths were two women in the 70-79 age range and 40-49 age range.

Current hospitalizations are at 145, up from Tuesday (141). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,717, up from Tuesday (6,701).

Total recovered cases are now at 124,391, up from Tuesday (124,240). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 16.7% for Aug. 17 through Aug. 23.

Starting Monday, the state health department removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report

The last total persons negative was at 380,535 on Friday. The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There’s been 1,345,732 total tests reported through Wednesday, up 4,429 from Tuesday (1,341,303).

Forty-four of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

Five new cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed, brining the total cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota to 80.

‘Delta is the predominant strain of COVID in the state’: DOH Secretary talks COVID, vaccination and masking

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Wednesday, 61.40 % of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 55.9% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 409,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 309,137 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,270 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 148,921 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 194,788 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

There were 2,242 new persons who completed the Pfizer series on Tuesday, while 343 persons completed the Moderna series.