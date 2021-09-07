COVID-19 in South Dakota: 453 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,074; Active cases at 6,182

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases passed the 6,000 mark in South Dakota as of Tuesday; the last time that number was above 6,000 was January 7, 2021.

There were 453 new total cases reported on Tuesday. The state’s total case count is now at 134,308, up from Friday (133,855).

A note on the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard says numbers reported Tuesday reflect data through 1 p.m. on Friday, September 3. Wednesday’s report will include data from Friday through Tuesday, September 7 at 1 p.m.

Active cases are now at 6,182, up from Friday (5,970).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,074, up from Friday (2,072). The new deaths were a man and a woman in the 50-59 and 70-79 year age groups.

Current hospitalizations are at 213, down from Friday (230). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,924, up from Friday (6,902).

Total recovered cases are now at 134,308, up from Friday (125,813). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.0% for Aug. 30 through September 5.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,387,883 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 5,751 from 1,382,132 total tests reported on Friday.

55 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota is at 140.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 62.35% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 56.70% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 418,820 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 311,412 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,777 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 149,956 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 199,021 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 437 patients; 136 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.