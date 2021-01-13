COVID-19 in South Dakota: 452 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,604; Active cases at 4,762

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths were reported, as active cases in the state remain below 5,000. The last time South Dakota had fewer than 5,000 active cases was on October 8.

On Wednesday, 452 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 104,195, up from Tuesday (103,743). Total recovered cases are now at 97,829, up from Tuesday (97,407).

The death toll is now at 1,604. The new deaths were 13 men and 6 women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (1), 60-69 (3), 70-79 (5) and 80+ (9).

Active cases are now at 4,762, up from Tuesday (4,751).

Current hospitalizations are at 253, up from Tuesday (240). Total hospitalizations are at 5,978, up from Tuesday (5,943).

Total persons negative is now at 283,104, up from Tuesday (281,639).

There were 1,917 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 23.57%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 11.7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.6%.

40 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 17 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Wednesday 25,022 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 22,930 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 39,954 total persons. There’s been 7,998 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and no one has completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.