COVID-19 in South Dakota: 45 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,991; Active cases at 890

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported as active coronavirus cases dropped in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to Friday’s update, 45 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,644, up from Thursday (123,599).

While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals 45, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (37) and antigen, or new probable, cases (10), there were 47 new cases.

Active cases are now at 890, down from Thursday (936). The last time active cases of COVID-19 were this low in South Dakota was July 31.

Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the death toll throughout the pandemic to 1,991. The new deaths reported were a man and a woman in the 70-79 age range from Minnehaha County.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 67, compared to Thursday (68). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,492.

Total recovered cases are now at 120,763, up from Thursday (120,674).

There are 121 case of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. Fifteen cases of B.1.429 and 3 cases of P.1. Two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 350,065, up from Thursday (349,639).

There were 471 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 9.5%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 4.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 3.5%.

Vaccine numbers

While the state announced Wednesday vaccines can now be given to anyone 12-years-old and above, the state’s dashboard shows the vaccine data still reflects numbers for shots given to those 16-years-old and above.

As of Friday, 56.13% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 50.66% have completed the vaccination series.

As of Friday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 337,559. There’s been 330,969 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 278,117 of the Moderna vaccine and 18,450 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 131,377 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 158,592 who have received two doses of Pfizer.