COVID-19 in South Dakota: 45 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 868

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 45 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 868

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) —  The latest COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota from the state department of health

On Sunday, 45 new positive cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 7,499 up from Saturday (7,454). There have been 6,522 recoveries, 52 more than Saturday (6,470). 

Active cases are now at 868, down from Saturday (875). 

Current hospitalizations are 53, down from Saturday (65). Total hospitalizations remain at 738, from Saturday (738). 

There have been a total of 83,109 negative tests, up from Saturday (82,152). 

On Sunday, a total of 1,002 new test results were reported.

