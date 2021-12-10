COVID-19 in South Dakota: 448 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,398; Active cases at 7,692

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 448 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 171,248, up from Thursday (170,800).

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 7,692, up from Thursday (7,688).

There were six new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,398. The new deaths were five men and one woman in the following age ranges: 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80+ (3). The new deaths were reported from Lawrence County, McCook County, Minnehaha County, Moody County, Turner County and Yankton County.

Current hospitalizations are at 261, down from Thursday (270). Total hospitalizations are at 8,689, up from Thursday (8,658).

Total recovered cases are now at 161,158, up from Thursday (160,720).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,752,846 total tests reported as of Friday, up 4,974 from 1,747,872 total tests reported Thursday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.7% for Dec. 2 – 8.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 63 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,096 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Friday, 66% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.49% have completed the vaccination series. 18.38% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 585,774 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 420,925 of the Moderna vaccine and 34,614 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 167,799 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 235,438 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 77,710 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 60,901 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,676 have received a Janssen booster.