COVID-19 in South Dakota: 446 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,105; Active cases at 7,927

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 450 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

With 446 new total COVID-19 cases reported Monday, the state’s total case count is now at 140,402, up from Friday (139,956).

Active cases are now at 7,927, up from Friday (7,794).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,105, up from Friday (2,100). The new deaths include three men and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2); 70-79 (3). These counties reported new deaths as of Monday: Meade (2), Miner (1), Pennington (2).

Current hospitalizations are at 202, down from Friday (214). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,168, up from Friday (7,153).

Total recovered cases are now at 130,370, up from Friday (130,062). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.5% for September 10 through September 16.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,452,333 total tests reported as of Monday, up 5,579 from 1,446,754 total tests reported on Friday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 58 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were four new Delta variant cases reported, bringing the total to 296 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Monday, 63.47% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 57.79% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 430,088 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 314,829 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,670 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 151,620 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 198 over the previous report. 204,611 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 519 people.