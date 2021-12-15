COVID-19 in South Dakota: 444 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,419; Active cases at 7,065

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 444 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 172,744, up from Tuesday (172,300).

While the difference in the total case count reported Wednesday and Tuesday equals 444, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (336) and antigen, or new probable, cases (112), there were 448 new cases.

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 7,065, down from Tuesday (7,151).

There were eight new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,419. The new deaths include five men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (2); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1); 80+ (2). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Charles Mix (2); Minnehaha (2); Fall River (1); Harding (1); Jerauld (1); Miner (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 271, down from Tuesday (284). Total hospitalizations are at 8,801, up from Tuesday (8,773).

Total recovered cases are now at 163,260, up from Tuesday (162,738).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,767,712 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 4,312 from 1,763,400 total tests reported on Tuesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.5% for Dec. 7 – 13.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 65 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,157 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 14 over the previous report. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Wednesday, 66.14% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.75% have completed the vaccination series. 22.92% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 592,953 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 425,072 of the Moderna vaccine and 34,926 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,123 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 238,016 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 82,666 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 65,390 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,882 have received a Janssen booster.