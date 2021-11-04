COVID-19 in South Dakota: 441 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,260; Active cases at 5,782

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 441 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 156,564, up from Wednesday (156,123).

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 5,782, up from Wednesday (5,662).

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,260, up seven from Wednesday (2,253). The new deaths were three men and four women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2), 70-79 (1) and 80+(4).

Current hospitalizations are at 173, down from Wednesday (187). Total hospitalizations are at 7,947, up from Wednesday (7,909).

Total recovered cases are now at 148,522, up from Wednesday (148,208). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.5% for October 27 – Nov. 2.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,623,707, total tests reported as of Thursday, up 5,317 from 1,618,390 total tests reported Wednesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 649 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Thursday, 67.99% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.33% have completed the vaccination series. Nearly 10% (9.22%) have completed their booster dose.

There have been 519,237 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 361,980 of the Moderna vaccine and 31,224 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 163,776 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 224,107 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 48,927 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 19,869 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.