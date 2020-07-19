COVID-19 in South Dakota: 44 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 118; Active cases at 836

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus increased by two on Sunday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The two deaths are reported as one man and one woman. One person is from Minnehaha County and the other is from Pennington County. One new death was listed in the 50-59 age range and the other death was listed in the 80+ age range.

Deaths from COVID-19 in South Dakota are now at 118.

There were 44 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 7,906, up from Saturday (7,862). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 6,952, up 61 more from Saturday (6,891). 

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are now at 836, down 19 from Saturday (855). 

Current hospitalizations are at 63, down from Saturday (70). Total hospitalizations are at 774, up from Saturday (771). 

There are now a total of 90,181 negative tests, up from Saturday (89,385). 

A total of 840 new tests were reported Sunday, down from 434 on Saturday (1,274).

