COVID-19 in South Dakota: 44 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 129; Active cases at 866

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota from Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remains at 129.

On Thursday, 44 new positive test results were reported, bringing the state’s total to 8,685, up from Wednesday (8,641). There are now 7,690 total recoveries, 81 more than Wednesday (7,609).

Active cases decreased to 866 from Wednesday (903).

Current hospitalizations went to 44, down from Wednesday (46). Total hospitalizations increased to 815, up from Wednesday (810).

There are now 101,660 negative persons tested negative, up from Wednesday (101,073). A total of 631 new test results were reported on Thursday.

After Wednesday’s report was from an 30-hour time period (1 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday), Thursday’s report is from a 18-hour time period (7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Monday).