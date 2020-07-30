COVID-19 in South Dakota: 44 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 129; Active cases at 866

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota from Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remains at 129.

On Thursday, 44 new positive test results were reported, bringing the state’s total to 8,685, up from Wednesday (8,641). There are now 7,690 total recoveries, 81 more than Wednesday (7,609).

Active cases decreased to 866 from Wednesday (903). 

Current hospitalizations went to 44, down from Wednesday (46). Total hospitalizations increased to 815, up from Wednesday (810).

There are now 101,660 negative persons tested negative, up from Wednesday (101,073). A total of 631 new test results were reported on Thursday.

After Wednesday’s report was from an 30-hour time period (1 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday), Thursday’s report is from a 18-hour time period (7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Monday).

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests