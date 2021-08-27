COVID-19 in South Dakota: 439 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,062; Active cases at 3,992

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 400 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 439 new total cases reported on Friday. The state’s total case count is now 130,776, up from Thursday (130,337).

Active cases are now at 3,992, up from Thursday (3,655).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,062, up from Thursday (2,060). The deaths are two men in the 70-79 year age group. The two deaths were reported from Minnehaha and Pennington Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 168, up from Thursday (156). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,760, up from Thursday (6,736).

Total recovered cases are now at 124,722, up from Thursday (124,622). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 17.1% for Aug. 19 through Aug. 25.

Starting Monday, the state health department removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There’s been 1,353,829 total tests reported Friday, up 3,965 from Thursday (1,349,864).

Forty-five of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota is at 80.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Friday, 61.57% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 56.07% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 411,217 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 309,590 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,369 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 149,138 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 195,675 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

There were 656 new persons who completed the Pfizer series as of Friday, while 171 persons completed the Moderna series.