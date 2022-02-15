SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths today.

The COVID-19 death toll is still at 2,742, the same as Monday.

Active cases are now at 11,283, down from Monday (13,248).

For the week of Feb. 14, 65 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 249 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Monday (259). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,449 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 433 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 233,441, up from Monday (233,008). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 18% for Feb. 7 – 13.

The number of recovered cases is at 219,416.

The numbers for the variants cases were not updated yet. There have been 1,424 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 452.

On Nov. 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 70.63% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.8% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.48% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 662,528 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 463,180 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,280 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 172,828 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 254,506 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 113,906 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 87,720 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,618 have received a Janssen booster.