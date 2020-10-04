COVID-19 in South Dakota: 434 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 248; Active cases at 4,268

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: On Sunday, 434 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 24,418, up from Saturday (23,986). Not 432 new cases.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has set a new record for active cases of COVID-19. The data from the South Dakota Department of Health now lists 4,268 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Sunday, 434 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 24,418, up from Saturday (23,986). Recovered cases increased to 19,902, up 276 from Saturday (19,626).

Active cases increased to 4,268 from Saturday (4,112). The death toll remained at 248.

Current hospitalizations is at 232, up from Saturday (215). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 1,632, up from Saturday (1,615).

Persons tested negative is now at 175,357, up from Saturday (174,033).

There were 1,756 new persons tested reported on Sunday.

