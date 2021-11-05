COVID-19 in South Dakota: 431 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,267; Active cases at 5,857

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 431 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 156,995, up from Thursday (156,564).

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 5,857, up from Thursday (5,782).

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,267, up from Thursday (2,260). The new deaths include three men and four women in the following age ranges: 20-29 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (4).

Current hospitalizations are at 187, up from Thursday (173). Total hospitalizations are at 7,974, up from Thursday (7,947).

Total recovered cases are now at 148,871, up from Thursday (148,522). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.6% for October 28 – Nov. 3.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,628,101 total tests reported as of Friday, up 4,394 from 1,623,707, total tests reported Thursday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 58 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 650 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of one over Thursday.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Friday, 68.09% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.39% have completed the vaccination series. 9.69% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 520,535 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 365,453 of the Moderna vaccine and 31,349 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 164,056 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 224,266 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 49,793 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 22,547 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.