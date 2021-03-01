COVID-19 in South Dakota: 43 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,888; Active cases at 1,918

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 43 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 1,918 down from Sunday’s 1,933.

The new persons tested 268. That is a 16% positive rate among new persons tested.

The state’s total case count is at 112, 470 up from Sunday’s 112,427.

The death toll remains at 1,888.

Total recovered cases increased to 108,664 from 108,606 on Sunday.

There were 92 hospitalized compared to 89 hospitalized on Sunday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,632 increasing from the 6,626 total on Sunday.

South Dakota has now had 310, 347 persons test negative increasing the total of 310,122 from Sunday.

According to the DOH, 113,514 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and 110,257 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered.

There have been 38,460 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 39,074 who have received two does of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9%.

There were 224 new COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools for the week of Feb. 21-27. There are a total 13,255 cases in K-12 schools with 9,751 in students and 3,504 in staff. There are a total of 12,928 recovered.

There are 32 new cases in public universities and colleges. There are 3,722 total cases with 3,150 in students and 572 in staff. A total of 3,658 have recovered.