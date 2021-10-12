COVID-19 in South Dakota: 429 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,177; Active cases at 6,539

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 429 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 148,249, up from Friday (147,820).

According to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the Tuesday update this week reflects case numbers from Thursday at 1 p.m. through Friday at 1 p.m. from last week. The Wednesday update will include Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 6,539, down from Friday (6,589).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,177, up from Friday (2,171). The deaths include four men and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). New deaths were in the following counties: Brown (1), Hughes (1), Jackson (1), Meade (1), Pennington (1) and Walworth (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 202, down from Friday (213). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,572, up from Friday (7,548).

Total recovered cases are now at 139,533, up from Friday (139,060). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.5% for October 4 – 10.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,532,602 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 4,820 from 1,527,782 total tests reported Friday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 54 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 618 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 64.83% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.19% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 444,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 319,203 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,433 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 153,916 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 248 over the previous report. There have been 211,885 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, up 398 people.