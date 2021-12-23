COVID-19 in South Dakota: 428 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,456; Active cases at 7,090

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota is now at 2,456. The new deaths were three men and three woman in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (1), 60-69 (2), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (1).

There were 428 new total COVID-19 cases reported , bringing the state’s total case count to 175,677, up from Wednesday (175,249).

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 7,090, down from Wednesday (7,102).

Current hospitalizations are at 237, down from Wednesday (239). Total hospitalizations are at 8,973, up from Wednesday (8,950).

Total recovered cases are now at 166,131, up from Wednesday (165,697).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,793,478 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 4,877 from 1,788,601 total tests Wednesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.1% for Dec. 14 – 20.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,240 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case as a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 67% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.3% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 25% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 606,418 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 433,931 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,409 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,822 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 240,689 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 89,497 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 71,285 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,047 have received a Janssen booster.