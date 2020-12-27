COVID-19 in South Dakota: 427 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,446; Active cases at 6,695

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to decline along with a decrease in new persons tested for the virus in Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. Sunday’s update contained 48 hours worth of data from between 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 as there was no update due to Christmas.

The death toll remained at 1,446. There have been 500 deaths reported in December.

On Sunday, 427 new total coronavirus cases were reported in the past 48 hours bringing the state’s total case count to 97,390, up from Saturday’s update which included data from 1 p.m. Dec. 23 to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 (96,546).

Active cases decreased to 6,695 from Saturday’s update (7,089).

Current hospitalizations are at 274, down from Saturday’s update (289). Total hospitalized are now at 5,561, up from Saturday’s update (5,533).

Total persons tested negative is now at 271,395, up from Saturday’s update (270,818).

There were 1,004 new persons tested reported on Sunday, which included two reporting days. The 2-day new person test-positivity rate is 42.5% for Sunday.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 14.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 14.3%.

Only 16 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of 1 p.m. Dec. 24 to 1 p.m. Dec. 26, 9,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 3,835 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 13,710 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.