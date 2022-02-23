SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,784, up from Tuesday (2,779). The deaths were two men and three women in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in Brookings (2); Day, Dewey and Mellette Counties.

Active cases are now at 6,083, down from Tuesday (7,706).

For the week of Feb. 21, 59 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 171 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Tuesday (211). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,559 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 427 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 235,541, up from Tuesday (235,116). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.3% for Feb. 15 – 21.

The number of recovered cases is at 226,674.

There have been 1,448 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 623.

On Nov. 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.03% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.12% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.81% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 665,575 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 464,461 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,338 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 173,114 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 255,544 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 115,044 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 88,382 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,635 have received a Janssen booster.