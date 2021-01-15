COVID-19 in South Dakota: 425 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,629; Active cases at 4,732

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fifteen more COVID-19 deaths were reported, as active cases in the state remain below 5,000. The last time South Dakota had fewer than 5,000 active cases was on October 8.

On Friday, 425 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 104,937, up from Thursday (104,512). Total recovered cases are now at 98,576, 406 from Thursday (98,170).

The death toll is now at 1,629. New deaths reported on Friday were six men and nine women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 60-69 (2), 70-79 (6) and 80+ (6).

Active cases are now at 4,732, up from Thursday (4,728).

Current hospitalizations are at 227, down from Thursday (247). Total hospitalizations are at 6,023, up from Thursday (5,998).

Total persons negative is now at 284,571, up from Thursday (283,660).

There were 1,336 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person tested positivity rate is 31.8%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.1%.

40 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 17 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Friday, 27,997 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 25,778 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 41,755 total persons. There’s been 9,605 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and no one has completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.