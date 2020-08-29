COVID-19 in South Dakota: 425 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 167; Active cases at 2,428

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by two on Saturday, according to the latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The death toll is now at 167. The deaths reported were in Codington County and Lawrence County. One man and one woman were reported to be in the 80+ age range.
On Saturday, 425 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 12,942, up from Friday (12,517). Total recoveries is now at 10,347, 177 more than Friday (10,170).
Active cases, which were at a state record of 2,000 on Thursday, went up to 2,428 on Saturday.
Current persons hospitalized is at 79, down from Friday (80). Total hospitalization is at 1,006, up from Friday (995). In a change of reporting, the DOH says current hospitalizations now may include out-of-state cases. Total hospitalizations will only include South Dakota residents.
Total persons tested negative is now at 131,564, up from Friday (130,423).
On Saturday, a total of 1,566 new persons tested were reported.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 425 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 167; Active cases at 2,428PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 case count for South Dakota.
- Gov. Noem addresses rising COVID-19 numbers after speaking at deployment ceremonySIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just two days after addressing the nation at the Republican National Convention, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was back in the state addressing a different crowd in Sioux Falls.
- COVID-19 testing at Sanford International TournamentSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International PGA Tour Champions tournament is just over a week away and Sanford Health is taking steps to protect against COVID-19.