COVID-19 in South Dakota: 425 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 167; Active cases at 2,428

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by two on Saturday, according to the latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 167. The deaths reported were in Codington County and Lawrence County. One man and one woman were reported to be in the 80+ age range.

On Saturday, 425 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 12,942, up from Friday (12,517). Total recoveries is now at 10,347, 177 more than Friday (10,170).

Active cases, which were at a state record of 2,000 on Thursday, went up to 2,428 on Saturday.

Current persons hospitalized is at 79, down from Friday (80). Total hospitalization is at 1,006, up from Friday (995). In a change of reporting, the DOH says current hospitalizations now may include out-of-state cases. Total hospitalizations will only include South Dakota residents.

Total persons tested negative is now at 131,564, up from Friday (130,423).

On Saturday, a total of 1,566 new persons tested were reported.

