COVID-19 in South Dakota: 42 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,993; Active cases at 828

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported as active coronavirus cases dropped in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The Department of Health no longer releases data on Saturday or Sunday, so this is the first update since last Friday.

According to Monday’s update, 42 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,686, up from Friday (123,644).

Active cases are now at 828, down from Friday (890).

Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the death toll throughout the pandemic to 1,993. New deaths were reported in the 50 – 59 (1) age group and the 70 -79 (1) age group. Minnehaha and Todd Counties each reported one new death. While the difference between deaths reported Monday and Friday is two, the number of deaths based on gender changed by three: two for men and one for women.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 71, compared to Friday (67). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,503.

Total recovered cases are now at 120,865, up from Friday (120,763).

There are 121 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. 15 cases of B.1.429 and 3 cases of P.1. 2 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 1 case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 350,590, up from Friday (350,065).

There were 567 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 7.4%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 4.3%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 3.0%.

Vaccine numbers

While the state announced Wednesday vaccines can now be given to anyone 12-years-old and above, the state’s dashboard shows the vaccine data still reflects numbers for shots given to those 16-years-old and above.

As of Monday, 56.30% of the population 16-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 50.96% have completed the vaccination series.

As of Monday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 338,679. There’s been 332,210 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 279,698 of the Moderna vaccine and 18,636 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 132,752 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 159,102 who have received two doses of Pfizer.