COVID-19 in South Dakota: 42 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 115; Active cases at 842

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four new deaths brought South Dakota’s death toll from the coronavirus to 115, according to the latest COVID-19 test results from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Two deaths were men and two were women. One new death was listed in the 30-39 age range, two were 60-69 and one was 80+. One death was in Minnehaha County, one was in Union County, one was in Todd County and one was in Oglala Lakota.

There were 42 new positive COVID-19 cases announced Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 7,694, up from Wednesday (7,652). Total recoveries are now at 6,737, up 74 more from Wednesday (6,663).

Active cases went down to 842 from Wednesday (878).

Current hospitalizations are at 61, up from Wednesday (59). Total hospitalizations are now at 757, up from Wednesday (752).

There are now 86,342 negative test results, up from Wednesday (85,891).

A total of 493 new test results were reported on Thursday.