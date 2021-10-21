COVID-19 in South Dakota: 417 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,214; Active cases at 5,696

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 417 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 151,971, up from Wednesday (151,554).

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 5,696, down from Wednesday (5,723).

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,214, up from Wednesday (2,205). The new deaths include five men and four women. Deaths were reported in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (3) and 80+ (1)

Current hospitalizations are at 202, up from Wednesday (200). Total hospitalizations are at 7,740, up from Wednesday (7,729).

Total recovered cases are now at 144,061, up from Wednesday (143,626). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.0% for October 13 – 19.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,578,074 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 5,541 from 1,572,533 totals tests reported Wednesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 57 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 629 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Thursday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Thursday, 66.25% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.25% have completed the vaccination series. As for booster doses, 5.02% of people have received an additional shot.

There have been 496,126 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 338,376 of the Moderna vaccine and 29,929 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 159,096 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 37 over Wednesday. There have been 186,334 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, which is down 1,053 compared to Monday.

As for booster doses, 34,441 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 3,064 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.