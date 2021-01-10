COVID-19 in South Dakota: 417 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,585; Active cases remain at 5,040

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fifteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,585. The new deaths were 8 men and 7 women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (3), 60-69 (1), 70-79 (1), and 80+ (9).

On Saturday, 417 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 103,318, up from Saturday (102,901). Total recovered cases are now at 96,693, up from Saturday (96,291).

Active cases remain at 5,040.

Current hospitalizations are at 237, up from Saturday (234). Total hospitalizations are at 5,904, up from Saturday (5,871).

Total persons negative is now at 280,843, up from Saturday (280,192).

There were 1,068 new persons tested reported on Sunday. Sunday’s new person tested positivity rate is 39%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 13.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 13.6%.

40 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Friday, 22,477 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 21,596 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 37,575 total persons. There’s been 6,497 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and one person completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.