COVID-19 in South Dakota: 417 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,446; Active cases at 7,089

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported data from 1 p.m. on Dec. 23 to 1 p.m. on Dec. 24. in Saturday’s update. A COVID-19 update was not provided by the state on Christmas Day.

Sixteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,446. There have been 500 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 9 men and 7 women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (1), 60-69 (3), 70-79 (4), 80+ (7).

In Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, which is data from 1 p.m. on Dec. 23 to 1 p.m. on Dec. 24, 417 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 96,963, up from Thursday (96,546).

Active cases are at 7,089, down from Thursday (7,098).

Current hospitalizations are now at 289, down from Thursday (312). Total hospitalizations are at 5,533, up from Thursday (5,503).

In the data from 1 p.m. Dec. 23 to 1 p.m. Dec. 24, total persons tested negative is now at 270,818, up from Thursday (269,964).

There were 1,271 new persons tested reported in Saturday’s update. The new person tested positivity rate is 33%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate from Dec. 18-24, reported by the DOH, is 14.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate on Dec. 24 is 13.9%.

Only 16 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of 1 p.m. Dec. 23 to 1 p.m. Dec. 24, 9,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 3,035 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 12,910 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.