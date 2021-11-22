COVID-19 in South Dakota: 415 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,309; Active cases at 6,865

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 415 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 162,790, up from Friday (162,375).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 6,865, up from Friday (6,820).

There were four new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,309. The new deaths include two men and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (3). The new deaths were in Codington, Hughes, Minnehaha and Pennington counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 230, down from Friday (234). Total hospitalizations are at 8,271, up from Friday (8,252).

Total recovered cases are now at 153,616, up from Friday (153,250).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,681,312 total tests reported as of Monday, up 3,839 from 1,677,473 total tests reported on Friday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.6% for Nov. 12 – 18.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 65 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 893 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Monday, 70.54% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.07% have completed the vaccination series. 14.79% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 546,299 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 391,103 of the Moderna vaccine and 32,912 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 165,300 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 226,927 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 60,994 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 42,106 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,087 have received a Janssen booster.

The state is also reporting data for the number of children under 12 years of age who have received a vaccine. It shows 7,156 children have gotten the vaccine, which is 4.88% of that population.