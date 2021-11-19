COVID-19 in South Dakota: 415 total new cases; Death toll at 2,305; Active cases at 6,820

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases are climbing back up to levels not seen since early October in South Dakota, according to the latest data from the state’s Department of Health.

There were 415 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 162,375, up from Thursday (161,960).

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 6,820, up from Thursday (6,775).

There were two new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,305. The new deaths were two men in the 80+ age group. New deaths were reported in Codington and Minnehaha Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 234, down from Thursday (246). Total hospitalizations are at 8,252, up from 8,233 on Thursday.

Total recovered cases are now at 153,250, up from Thursday (152,882).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,677,473 total tests reported as of Friday, up 4,049 from 1,673,424 total tests reported on Thursday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.8% for Nov. 11 – 17.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 63 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 893 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 25 over the previous report.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Friday, 70.18% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.97% have completed the vaccination series. 14.17% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 543,822 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 388,721 of the Moderna vaccine and 32,710 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 165,192 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 226,652 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 59,830 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 40,430 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 998 have received a Janssen booster.

The state is also reporting data for the number of children under 12 years of age who have received a vaccine. It shows 6,705 children have gotten the vaccine, which is 4.57% of that population.