COVID-19 in South Dakota: 412 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 218; Active cases at 3,790

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations remained at record highs in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Sunday, active cases increased to 3,790 from Saturday (3,742). That’s the highest number of active cases the state has ever seen.

There were 412 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 21,541, up from Saturday (21,133).

There have now been 17,533 recovered cases, up 360 from Saturday (17,173).

Current hospitalizations increased to 216, up from Saturday (213). Total hospitalizations, which include only South Dakota residents, are now at 1,473 up from Saturday (1,434).

The death toll from COVID-19 remained at 218 on Sunday.

Total persons tested negative is now at 165,963, up from Saturday (165,001).

A total of 1,374 new persons tested was reported on Sunday.

See More

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests