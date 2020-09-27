COVID-19 in South Dakota: 412 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 218; Active cases at 3,790

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations remained at record highs in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Sunday, active cases increased to 3,790 from Saturday (3,742). That’s the highest number of active cases the state has ever seen.

There were 412 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 21,541, up from Saturday (21,133).

There have now been 17,533 recovered cases, up 360 from Saturday (17,173).

Current hospitalizations increased to 216, up from Saturday (213). Total hospitalizations, which include only South Dakota residents, are now at 1,473 up from Saturday (1,434).

The death toll from COVID-19 remained at 218 on Sunday.

Total persons tested negative is now at 165,963, up from Saturday (165,001).

A total of 1,374 new persons tested was reported on Sunday.

