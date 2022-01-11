COVID-19 in South Dakota: 4,110 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,528; Active cases at 20,475

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 33.3% for Jan. 3 – 9 as the number of South Dakotans with an active case of COVID-19 went up by more than 3,000.

There are 315 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, up from Monday (307). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,316 total people who have been hospitalized.

On Tuesday, 4,110 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 195,204 up from Monday (191,094).

The active case count is at 20,475, up from Monday (17,219).

The South Dakota Department of Health says the Tuesday update includes data from 1 p.m. on Thursday (01/06) to 1 p.m. on Monday (01/10).

There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday, so the death toll remains at 2,528.

Total recovered cases are now at 172,201, up from Monday (171,347).

All of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,283 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is at 23. On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 68.43% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.19% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 28.00% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 629,217 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 445,883 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,097 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,661 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 245,361 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 100,765 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 78,924 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,295 have received a Janssen booster.