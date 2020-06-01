COVID-19 in South Dakota: 41 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,069

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monday’s COVID-19 test results from the South Dakota Department of Health show there have been more than 5,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Dakota throughout the pandemic.

Total positive cases are at 5,034, up 41 from Sunday (4,993). Recoveries are at 3,903, 66 more than Sunday (3,837).

Active cases are 1,069, down 25 from Sunday (1,094).

Current hospitalizaions are at 87, up from Sunday (86). Total cumulative hospitalizations are at 435, up from Sunday (432).

Negative tests are at 40,627, up from 39,135 on Sunday.

The death toll remained at 62.