COVID-19 in South Dakota: 401 total new cases; Death toll stays at 2,267; Active cases at 5,961

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 401 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday bringing the state’s total case count to 157,396, up from Friday (156,995).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 5,961, up from Friday (5,857).

The death toll from COVID-19 remained at 2,267.

Current hospitalizations are at 186, down one from Friday (187). Total hospitalizations are at 7,998, up from Friday (7,974).

Total recovered cases are now at 149,168 up about 300 from Friday (148,871). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.8% for Oct. 29 through Nov. 4.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,632,641 total tests reported as of Friday, up 3,940 from 1,628,701 total tests reported Friday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. Only Jerauld and Hand counties are listed as moderate. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 650 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of one over Thursday.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Monday, 68% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.43% have completed the vaccination series. 10% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 522,063 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 368,411 of the Moderna vaccine and 31,509 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 164,080 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 224,464 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 50,725 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 15,166 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.