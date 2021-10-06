COVID-19 in South Dakota: 401 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,167; Active cases at 6,735

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 401 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 146,955, up from Tuesday (146,594). While the difference in the total case count reported Wednesday and Tuesday equals 401, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (366) and antigen, or new probable, cases (66), there were 402 new cases.

The number of active cases went down to 6,735 from Tuesday (6,889).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,167, up six from Tuesday (2,161). The deaths include four men and two women in the following age ranges: 2 in the 50-59 age group, 3 in the 60-69 age group, 1 in the 80+ age group.

Current hospitalizations are at 221, up from Tuesday (220). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,514, up from Tuesday (7,496).

Total recovered cases are now at 138,093, up from Tuesday (137,544). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.0% for Sept. 28 through Oct. 4.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,518,922 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 4,318 from 1,514,604 total tests reported Tuesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 54 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant added on Wednesday. The total is now at 614 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Wednesday, 64.56% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.95% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 442,082 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 318,306 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,273 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 153,420 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 44 over the previous report. There’s been 210,794 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 250 people.