COVID-19 in South Dakota: 40 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 44; Active cases at 1,199

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 cases in South Dakota passed the 4,000 mark as of Monday.

There have been 4,027 positive cases in the state with 40 new cases announced on Monday. Active case numbers are at 1,199.

2,784 patients have recovered overall, up from Sunday (2,724), with 60 newly recovered patients.

Deaths from COVID-19 remain at 44.

77 people are currently in the hospital; 316 patients have needed to be hospitalized during the pandemic.

Negative test results are at 25,018, which is up 446 from Sunday (24,572).