COVID-19 in South Dakota: 398 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,433; Active cases at 7,335

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 398 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 173,655, up from Thursday (173,257).

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 7,335, up from Thursday (7,080).

There were three new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,433. New deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (2); 80+ (1). Deaths were reported in Fall River, Lawrence and Spink Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 254, down from Thursday (268). Total hospitalizations are at 8,855, up from Thursday (8,831).

Total recovered cases are now at 163,887, up from Thursday (163,747).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,777,192 total tests reported as of Friday, up 4,482 from 1,772,710 total tests reported Thursday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.3% for Dec. 9 – 15.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 65 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,178 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 21 over the previous report. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Friday, 55.06% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 66.54% have completed the vaccination series. 23.62% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 596,344 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 428,638 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,185 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,790 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 238,846 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 84,263 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 67,282 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,936 have received a Janssen booster.