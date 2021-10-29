COVID-19 in South Dakota: 396 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,235; Active cases at 5,421

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO — There were 396 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 154,482, up from Thursday (154,086).

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,235, up 1 from Thursday (2,234). The death was a man in Brookings County in the 50-59 age range.

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 5,421, up from Thursday (5,393).

Current hospitalizations are at 187, down from Thursday (204). Total hospitalizations are at 7,839, up from Thursday (7,814).

Total recovered cases are now at 146,826, up from Thursday (146,459). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.2% for October 20-26.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,603,898 total tests reported as of Friday, up 4,072 from 1,599,826 total tests reported as of Thursday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 56 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 640 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Friday, 67.33% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.97% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 509,733 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 348,866 of the Moderna vaccine and 30,396 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 153,415 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 179,960 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 42,892 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 9,761 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.