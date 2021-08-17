COVID-19 in South Dakota: 395 new total cases; Death toll rises to 2,055; Active cases at 1,639

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 400 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths were reported Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 395 new total cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 127,320, up from Monday (126,925). There were 363 confirmed cases (PCR tests) and 32 probable cases (antigen tests). The DOH resumed reporting COVID-19 numbers Monday through Friday last week after reporting new cases weekly in July.

Active cases are now at 1,639, up from Monday (1,355). The last time the state reported more than 1,600 active cases was in April.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,055, up two from Monday (2,053). The two new deaths were one man and one woman in the 40-49 age range and the 80+ age range. One was in Deuel County and the other was in Custer County.

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are now at 92, up from Monday (73). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,615, up from 6,594 on Monday.

Total recovered cases are now at 123,517, up from Monday (123,517). Total persons who tested negative is now at 379,340, up from Monday (378,654).

The DOH’s Community Spread map lists 32 counites as having “high” community spread, which equals 100 cases or more per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. Counties with “high” community spread are Minnehaha, Lincoln, Brookings, Deuel, Grant, Union, Hutchinson, Hanson, Douglas, Sanborn, Jerauld, Beadle, Spink, Faulk, McPherson, Sully, Hyde, Corson, Dewey, Stanley, Hughes, Tripp, Todd, Bennett, Haakon, Meade, Pennington, Harding, Butte, Lawrence, Custer and Fall River.

The latest 7-day positivity rate (Aug. 9 through Aug. 15) is 11.8%. There were 1,081 new persons tested.

There have been 70 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 60% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.15% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 400,713 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 306,437 of the Moderna vaccine and 25,675 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 147,815 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 190,930 who have received two doses of Pfizer.