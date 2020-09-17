COVID-19 in South Dakota: 395 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 193; Active cases at 2,615

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by one, bringing the state’s total to 193, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest update on Thursday.

The new death was a female listed in the 60-69 age range in the in Fall River County.

On Thursday, 395 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count since the pandemic started to 17,686, up from Wednesday (17,291). There are now 14,878 recovered cases, persons who can’t transmit the virus anymore, up 221 from Wednesday (14,657).

Active cases increased to 2,615, up from Wednesday (2,442).

Persons current hospitalized from COVID-19 is now at 138, down from Wednesday (139). Total hospitalizations, which are South Dakota residents only, is now at 1,231, up from Wednesday (1,211).

Total persons tested negative is now at 153,837, up from Wednesday (152,364).

There were 1,868 new persons tested reported on Thursday.

In Hughes County, 89 new positive cases were reported.