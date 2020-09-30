COVID-19 in South Dakota: 392 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 223; Active cases at 3,658

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota have decreased, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Wednesday, there were 392 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 22,389, up from Tuesday (21,997). Recovered cases, people removed from isolation status, are now at 18,508, up from Tuesday (18,090).

Active cases decreased to 3,658, down from Tuesday (3,684).

Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota remained at 223 in the latest update from the state health department.

Current hospitalizations are at 212, up from Tuesday (211). Total hospitalizations, which include only South Dakota residents ever hospitalized from COVID-19, are now at 1,549, up from Tuesday (1,511).

Total persons tested negative is now at 168,380, up from Tuesday (167,149).

There were 1,623 new persons tested reported on Wednesday.

See More

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests