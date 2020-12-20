COVID-19 in South Dakota: 391 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,361; Active cases at 8,270

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eleven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,361. There have been 415 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 5 men and 6 women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (3) and 80+ (8).

On Sunday, 391 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 94,727, up from Saturday (94,336). Total recovered cases are now at 85,096, up from Saturday. (84,490).

Active cases are now at 8,270, down from Saturday (8,496).

Current hospitalizations are now at 345, down from Saturday (365). Total hospitalizations are at 5,411, up from Saturday (5,385).

Total persons tested negative is now at 266,558, up from Saturday (265,846).

There were 1,103 new persons tested reported on Sunday. Sunday’s new person tested positivity rate is 35%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 17.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 13.9%.

Only 9 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Saturday, 6,311 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 6,311 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.