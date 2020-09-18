COVID-19 in South Dakota: 389 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 198; Active cases at 2,809

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There were five more deaths and 389 new coronavirus cases in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s website.

The total deaths increased to 198 from 193 on Thursday. The deaths were: four men and one woman. The ages ranges are: 40-49; 70-79; three in the 80+ age group.

The 389 new cases is down six from the 395 new cases on Thursday. Individuals hospitalized are now at 144. A total of 1,246 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

The total positive case count increased to 18,075 from Thursday’s total of 17,686.

There are now 15,068 recovered cases, which is an increase of 190 from Thursday.

Active cases increased to 2,809 from 2,615.

The total number of negative tests increased to 155,629 from 153,837 on Thursday. There 2,181 new people tested according to the data.

