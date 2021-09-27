COVID-19 in South Dakota: 383 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,129; Active cases at 7,588

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With 383 new total COVID-19 cases reported Monday, the state’s total case count is now at 143,183, up from Friday (142,800).

Active cases are now at 7,588, down from Friday (7,704).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,129, up 4 from Friday (2,125). The new deaths include three men and one woman in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2); 70-79 (1); 80+ (1). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Butte, Deuel, Lawrence and Oglala Lakota.

Current hospitalizations are at 184, down from Friday (190). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,314, up from Friday (7,290).

Total recovered cases are now at 133,466, up from Friday (132,971). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.4% for September 17 through September 23.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,481,919 total tests reported as of Monday, up 4,610 from 1,477,309 total tests reported Friday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 59 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are 326 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Monday, 63.91% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.32% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 435,201 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 316,329 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,954 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 152,415 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 158 over the previous report. 207,480 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 529 people.

