COVID-19 in South Dakota: 380 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 167; Active cases at 2,644

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb on Sunday, after South Dakota reached new highs in the number of daily and active cases on Saturday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 380 new positive coronavirus cases in the state. This brings the state’s total COVID-19 cases to 13,322, up from Saturday (12,942).

Total recoveries is now at 10,511, 164 more than Saturday (10,347).

Active cases, which hit 2,000 on Thursday, went up to 2,644 on Sunday, 216 more than Saturday (2,428).

Current persons hospitalized is at 78, down from Saturday (79). Total hospitalizations are at 1,017, up from Saturday (1,006). In a change of reporting, the DOH says current hospitalizations now may include out-of-state cases. Total hospitalizations will only include South Dakota residents.

Total persons tested negative is now at 132,329, up from Saturday (131,564).

On Sunday a total of 1,145 new persons tested were reported.

