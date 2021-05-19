COVID-19 in South Dakota: 38 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,994; Active cases at 674

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases dropped in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to Wednesday’s update, 38 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,822, up from Tuesday (123,784).

While the difference in the total case count reported Wednesday and Tuesday equals 38, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (33) and antigen, or new probable, cases (7), there were 40 new cases.

Active cases are now at 674, down from Tuesday (712).

The death toll remains at 1,994.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 53, compared to Tuesday (60). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,530.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,154, up from Tuesday (121,078).

There were new COVID-19 variant cases reported on Wednesday. There are now 154 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota, up from 121. The numbers for the other variants remained the same as Tuesday with 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1. Two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 351,848, up from Tuesday (351,364).

There were 522 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 7.2%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 4.0%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 4.1%.

Vaccine numbers

The state announced last Wednesday vaccines can now be given to anyone 12-years-old and above. Today is the first day the state’s dashboard has included data for those in the 12 to 15 year age group.

As of Wednesday, 53% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 48% have completed the vaccination series.

As of Wednesday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 342,510. There’s been 336,226 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 281,799 of the Moderna vaccine and 19,014 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 134,036 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 160,477 who have received two doses of Pfizer.